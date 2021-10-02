Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Anglo American from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Anglo American from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.55.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.40%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

