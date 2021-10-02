Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in September

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROYMY. Berenberg Bank set a $14.48 target price on Royal Mail and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Royal Mail from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.74.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $11.48 on Friday. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.2232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

