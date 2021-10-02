Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Upgraded at Truist Securities

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.31 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 472,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

