Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Saia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $231.31.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $242.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.29 and its 200 day moving average is $228.52. Saia has a 1 year low of $125.51 and a 1 year high of $259.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Saia will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.