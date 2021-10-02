salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 810,905 shares of company stock worth $206,351,259 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $275.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.55, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $286.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.98.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.