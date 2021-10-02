Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 33.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,678 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,738,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,105,000 after buying an additional 1,428,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,621,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,851,000 after buying an additional 853,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,538,000 after buying an additional 296,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,560,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SBH opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.22 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

