Sally Langer Acquires 11,460 Shares of Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) Stock

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) insider Sally Langer bought 11,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$8.70 ($6.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,702.00 ($71,215.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Northern Star Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

