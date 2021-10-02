SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Receives $675.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $675.00.

SALRF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SalMar ASA in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SALRF opened at $69.96 on Monday. SalMar ASA has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $71.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.48.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

