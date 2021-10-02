Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.79

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.79 and traded as low as $10.05. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 31,611 shares trading hands.

SFRGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.