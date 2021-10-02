Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,606.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,089 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,388. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.19. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.33 and a 1 year high of $135.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.26.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.