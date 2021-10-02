Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $154,000 Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $30.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

