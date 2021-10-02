Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 101,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 675,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,161,000 after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.8% during the second quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 7,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 183,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,508,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $116.04 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.93.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

