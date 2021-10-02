Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 592 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 250.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $151.58 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.50 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.08 and its 200-day moving average is $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

