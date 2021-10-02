Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235,603 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 193.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,466,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,303,000 after buying an additional 2,941,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after buying an additional 2,314,238 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,268,000 after buying an additional 2,110,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 198.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,364,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,235,000 after buying an additional 1,573,068 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $285.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $310.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.35.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.28.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

