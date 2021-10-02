Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 71.4% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,137,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $399.12 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $296.37 and a 52 week high of $417.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.07.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

