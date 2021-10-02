San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Short Interest Update

San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of San Miguel stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. San Miguel has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.67.
About San Miguel
Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for San Miguel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Miguel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.