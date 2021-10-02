Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €100.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €98.88 ($116.32).

Shares of SAN stock opened at €82.61 ($97.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €85.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €86.08. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

