Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Short Interest Update

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $378,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 25,799 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,985,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 69,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,845. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

