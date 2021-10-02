Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Lowered to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SDMHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Monday, July 26th. AlphaValue upgraded Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sartorius Stedim Biotech currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SDMHF opened at $559.95 on Friday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $653.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $592.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.47.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

