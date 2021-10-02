Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Lowered to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SDMHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Monday, July 26th. AlphaValue upgraded Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sartorius Stedim Biotech currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SDMHF opened at $559.95 on Friday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $653.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $592.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.47.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

