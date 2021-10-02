Scala (XLA) Market Capitalization Tops $3.24 Million

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Scala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $6,156.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

