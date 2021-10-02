Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Monday, July 5th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schaeffler has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.89 ($9.28).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

FRA SHA opened at €6.55 ($7.71) on Friday. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.69). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.48.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.