Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Schaeffler AG engages as a supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. It provides rolling bearing and plain bearing solutions and linear and direct drive technology. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive and Industrial segments. Automotive segment provides product and service business with customers in the automotive sector. Industrial segment offers product and service business with manufacturers of investment goods. Schaeffler AG is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on SCFLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schaeffler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Schaeffler had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schaeffler will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

