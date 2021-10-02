Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 579 ($7.56) and last traded at GBX 579 ($7.56). 169,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 228,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 583 ($7.62).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 592.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 611.11. The stock has a market cap of £947.95 million and a PE ratio of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile (LON:SDP)

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

