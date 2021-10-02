Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Stock Holdings Cut by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

FNDA opened at $53.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.97. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $56.22.

