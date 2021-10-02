Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Reduced by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,424 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,356,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,432,000 after acquiring an additional 50,894 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,095,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,107,000 after buying an additional 484,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,175,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,015,000 after buying an additional 109,228 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average is $77.64. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $81.05.

