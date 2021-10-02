Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.500-$6.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.33 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.44.

NYSE SAIC traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $85.94. 298,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,986. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.73. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $72.44 and a 52-week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

