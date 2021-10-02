Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 103.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,638,000 after buying an additional 545,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Moderna by 41.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after buying an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after purchasing an additional 958,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,852,000 after purchasing an additional 235,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 884.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total value of $2,085,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,226,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,138,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,000 shares of company stock worth $136,903,680 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRNA opened at $341.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $401.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.60. The company has a market capitalization of $137.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.49 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

