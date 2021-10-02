Scotia Capital Inc. Buys New Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,058 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,230 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 749,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,709,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 31.5% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 364,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after buying an additional 87,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $116.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

