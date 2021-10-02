Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,783 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 751.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 74.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 8,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $81,012.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $72,910.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,180 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BB shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

