Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 27.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 69,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $105.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.86 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -72.48 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.14.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYND shares. Argus downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.