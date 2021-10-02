Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth $121,964,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Novavax by 137.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after acquiring an additional 476,750 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $45,328,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $42,608,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $181.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.59 and a 1 year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The business had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total transaction of $435,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $143,624.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,798 shares of company stock valued at $17,360,650. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

