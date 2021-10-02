Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $198.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.07. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $206.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.45.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.