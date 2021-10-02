SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.59.

SCHW stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $77.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $70,319.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 528,162 shares of company stock valued at $38,559,889. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

