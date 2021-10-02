SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Chubb by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 4,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,162,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Chubb by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 747,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,170,000 after purchasing an additional 48,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $175.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $114.21 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.80. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

