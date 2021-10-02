SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $103.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.99. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.89 and a 12-month high of $109.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

