SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 586 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 500.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,800 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,767.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,847 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,599,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,511,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,769,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,044,000 after buying an additional 1,461,948 shares in the last quarter.

KRE stock opened at $69.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.44. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

