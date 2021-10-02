Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Northern Trust Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a report released on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.63. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.92 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $109.23 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.19. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

