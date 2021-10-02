Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on O-I Glass, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a research report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OI. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

NYSE:OI opened at $14.86 on Friday. O-I Glass has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 19.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 89,659 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 73.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after buying an additional 665,662 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 445.1% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 110,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 89,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

