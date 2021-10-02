SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $132 million-$134 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.13 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCWX. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.21 and a beta of 1.13.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SecureWorks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 209.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

