Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.05

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.05 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 8.92 ($0.12). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 9.12 ($0.12), with a volume of 7,082,116 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.05. The company has a market capitalization of £353.46 million and a PE ratio of -15.20.

Seeing Machines Company Profile (LON:SEE)

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.