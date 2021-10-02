Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 12,894 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 115.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 169.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEX by 46.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in IDEX by 30.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 27.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $210.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.72. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $166.51 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

