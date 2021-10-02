Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 724 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.09% of CyrusOne worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $78.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,950.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.50.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several analysts have commented on CONE shares. Truist Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

