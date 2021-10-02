Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,815 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 67.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 117,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 47,669 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 28,937 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 41,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at $50,497,646.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $41.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $491.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.61 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

