Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 37.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,172 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,832,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,926,000 after purchasing an additional 61,607 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,738,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,534,000 after purchasing an additional 31,963 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,701,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 547.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,161 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.16.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $208.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.59 and a fifty-two week high of $220.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.00%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

