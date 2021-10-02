SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,114.14

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,114.14 ($14.56) and traded as high as GBX 1,209.50 ($15.80). SEGRO shares last traded at GBX 1,207 ($15.77), with a volume of 1,358,583 shares traded.

SGRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,195 ($15.61) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,196.17 ($15.63).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,255.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,114.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.49 billion and a PE ratio of 5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

In other SEGRO news, insider Linda Yueh acquired 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($16.59) per share, for a total transaction of £59,893.20 ($78,250.85).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

