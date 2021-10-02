SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $481.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to post sales of $481.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $485.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $478.00 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $424.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEIC. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 100.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $59.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $64.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.59.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

