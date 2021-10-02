Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the August 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SLSDF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Select Sands has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company. It is engaged in the business of silica sand quarry and production facilities. The firm focuses on the Ozark project, which is located in Arkansas. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

