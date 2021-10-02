Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the August 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SLSDF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Select Sands has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
About Select Sands
