SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik Sells 22,336 Shares

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 22,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $570,908.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Delbert M. Humenik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $167,960.08.

On Thursday, August 26th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $8,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $334,682.18.

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $23.83 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEMR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth $28,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

