Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Short Interest Up 7,550.0% in September

Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 7,550.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.9 days.
Shares of VPTOF opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. Senex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.
About Senex Energy
