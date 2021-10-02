Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Hits New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $94.09 and last traded at $91.08, with a volume of 259095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.78.

Specifically, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 27,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.71 per share, with a total value of $2,576,874.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 436,820 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,510 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXT. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,206,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,036 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1,520.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 440,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,338,000 after acquiring an additional 413,067 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 6,507.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 293,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,405,000 after acquiring an additional 289,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 369.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,604,000 after acquiring an additional 250,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,146,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,383,000 after acquiring an additional 174,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

